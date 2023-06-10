Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 3,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nihon M&A Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

Nihon M&A Center Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.