NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.63. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 35,743 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of NightHawk Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 693.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHWK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.