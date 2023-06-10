NFT (NFT) Trading 10% Lower This Week

NFT (NFT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,870.03 and $235.45 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00019301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,708.67 or 1.00088939 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002508 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01950841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.