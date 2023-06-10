NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after acquiring an additional 482,717 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,608. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

