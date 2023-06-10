NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Purchases $15,060.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Zink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $15,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NewtekOne Trading Down 2.1 %

NewtekOne stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

About NewtekOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 81.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NewtekOne by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

