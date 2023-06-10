NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewRiver REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.29).

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.12) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 66.70 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 96 ($1.19). The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.28. The firm has a market cap of £280.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.22, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

NewRiver REIT Cuts Dividend

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,777.78%.

(Get Rating)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.