New Vernon Investment Management LLC Invests $975,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. AXIS Capital accounts for approximately 1.5% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
AXIS Capital Price Performance
Shares of AXS opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
AXIS Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.
