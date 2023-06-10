New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Purchases Shares of 15,834 iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF comprises about 0.4% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,400.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2,046.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 381,361 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 300,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 244,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 54,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

EWD stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

Ishares

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.