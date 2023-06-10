New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Invests $160,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.2 %

RHI opened at $72.72 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

