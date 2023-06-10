New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for 4.2% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 64,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EWG opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

