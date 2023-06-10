New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $202,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,652,000 after purchasing an additional 519,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,946,000 after purchasing an additional 132,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.70.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.73%.

About ManpowerGroup



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

