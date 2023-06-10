New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 1.7% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 732.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

