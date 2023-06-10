New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Buys Shares of 3,229 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MBUU opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

