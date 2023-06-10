New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD opened at $115.31 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

