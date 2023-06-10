New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th.

Shares of DDS opened at $343.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

