Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 25,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,763,100.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nerdy Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $501.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.63. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRDY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 192,744.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after buying an additional 54,808,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nerdy by 63.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 664,497 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

