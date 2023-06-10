Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. 40,227,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,788,312. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

