Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $73.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,799,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,799,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,006.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,281 shares of company stock worth $1,913,331. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $48.38 on Friday. Natera has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

