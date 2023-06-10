Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.