NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Head to Head Review

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and ProKidney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $127.26 million 2.04 -$159.54 million ($3.47) -1.58 ProKidney N/A N/A -$108.03 million ($0.52) -23.19

ProKidney has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -122.19% -252.96% -43.86% ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for NanoString Technologies and ProKidney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 225.43%. ProKidney has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.04%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than ProKidney.

Summary

ProKidney beats NanoString Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

