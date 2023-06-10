Nano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002534 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $87.57 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,932.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00298754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00533017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00395787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

