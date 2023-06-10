MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPRZ) Stock Price Down 28.6%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPRZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 64,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 81,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc provides compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery services. Its data analytics platform identifies and uncovers historical waste and helps to support the long-term sustainability of Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as recovers monies owed to hospitals, health insurance companies, and medical providers.

