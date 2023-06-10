MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) VP Bob Willem Leenen Sells 565 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MSA Safety Trading Up 4.2 %

MSA Safety stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $154.73.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,105.88%.

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.