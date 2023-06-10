Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.33.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Morphic Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:MORF opened at $61.73 on Friday. Morphic has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic
In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,591,016 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Morphic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.