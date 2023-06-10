Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $61.73 on Friday. Morphic has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Research analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,591,016 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Morphic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

