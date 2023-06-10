Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average of $89.55. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

