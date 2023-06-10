Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.76 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00019365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,830,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,014,403 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

