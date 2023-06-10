Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $146.49 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $146.49 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,070,993,581 coins and its circulating supply is 648,439,788 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

