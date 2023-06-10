Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $335.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $338.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.10.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 12.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

