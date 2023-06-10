Montchanin Asset Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NRG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

