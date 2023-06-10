Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQW) & Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Financial Comparison

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) and Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 8.31% 29.28% 6.00% Mobiquity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Interpublic Group of Companies and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 0 6 6 0 2.50 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.20%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and Mobiquity Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $10.93 billion 1.40 $938.00 million $2.31 17.16 Mobiquity Technologies $3.76 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions segment provides global media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience. The Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate and brand identity services, and strategic consulting. The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment includes global public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting. The company was founded on September 18, 1930 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. It develops advertising and marketing technology focuses on the creation, automation, and maintenance of an advertising technology operating system (ATOS). The company's ATOS platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their connected TV, computer, or mobile devices. Its ATOS platform gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them in a meaningful way by using ads in image and video formats. The company also offers mobile advertising technology solutions for data collection and analysis; and actionable data for marketers, researchers, and application publishers through an automated platform. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

