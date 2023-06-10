Mizuho Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.



