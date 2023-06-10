Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Position Lifted by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Mirum Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.2% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 3.04% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $21,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 201,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 41,343 shares during the period.

Shares of MIRM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 245,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,475. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

