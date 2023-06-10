Miller Value Partners LLC Sells 13,973 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 4.4% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Expedia Group worth $68,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.48. 3,394,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,356. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

