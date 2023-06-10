Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Shares Up 1.6%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.75. 7,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 13,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Richard Dean Bingham acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at $434,705. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,305.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,974 shares of company stock valued at $160,964 in the last ninety days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

