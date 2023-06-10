Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Shares Up 1.6%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.75. 7,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 13,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.
Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.
Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBIP)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.