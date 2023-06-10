Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.73

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.73 and traded as low as $52.58. Metro shares last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 248 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.