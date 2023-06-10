Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stake Lowered by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mesa Laboratories worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

MLAB opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $216.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $703.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.11 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $355,397.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,628 shares of company stock worth $950,157. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

