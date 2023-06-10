MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.11

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $16.00. MEG Energy shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 49,403 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MEGEF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

MEG Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

