MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.83 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,385,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 732,104 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6,656.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 513,844 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

