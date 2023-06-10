McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 335.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

MCK stock opened at $393.74 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

