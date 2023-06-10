Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Position Trimmed by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,586 shares during the quarter. Mattel comprises 3.9% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Mattel worth $59,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after buying an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,903,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,720,000 after buying an additional 141,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,658,000 after acquiring an additional 783,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

MAT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 1,752,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,221. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

