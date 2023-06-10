Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTRN. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

MTRN opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.54.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Materion by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

