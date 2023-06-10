Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,353,369 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,353,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VMware were worth $167,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 11.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.25.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.38. The company had a trading volume of 797,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,695. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 213.51%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

