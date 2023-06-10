Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,164,167 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,027,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $146,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.80. 659,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

