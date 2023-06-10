Marshall Wace LLP Has $309.93 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 641,715 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.67% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $309,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. 2,150,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,227. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,801 shares of company stock worth $18,200,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

