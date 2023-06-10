Marshall Wace LLP Has $309.93 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 641,715 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.67% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $309,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. 2,150,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,227. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,801 shares of company stock worth $18,200,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
