Marshall Wace LLP Has $219.67 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165,084 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $219,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

NEM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 5,602,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

