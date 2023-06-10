Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,569 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 9.5% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $78,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

NYSE:MKL traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $1,342.27. 24,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,338.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,326.41.

In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

