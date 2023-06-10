Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.02. Marchex shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 26,006 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marchex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.