Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Sells $622,638.47 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

