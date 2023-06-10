Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.10 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

