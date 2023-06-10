Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 12,800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. New Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

